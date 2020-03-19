Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Urge Everyone To ‘Stay Home’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel shared an Instagram video on Thursday related to the coronavirus pandemic, with a simple but important message: stay home.

“Hi guys, we want to have an honest conversation,” Scott says in the brief video.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now and a lot of misinformation going around. Some people saying, ‘Well, I’m in a low risk category. I’m not afraid of catching coronavirus.’ But you can pass it on to somebody who is in a higher risk category. So we’re just asking for one thing,” he adds.

“Stay home,” continues the “New Girl” star, advising people they can still go outside and take a walk. “But avoid groups of people,” she adds. “Avoid public places.”

The couple reiterated that message in the caption. “Hi, friends. Zooey and I want to ask you to please stay home if you can. It’s as simple as that. Take care of yourselves and your community by avoiding public places, washing your hands carefully, and being kind,” wrote Scott.