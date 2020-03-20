Jennifer Garner Expresses Her Frustration With Her Parents Going Out And People Everywhere Can Relate

As many across the world are staying indoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some of the most vulnerable people out there are putting themselves at risk.

Jennifer Garner video chatted with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night for his at-home version of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she expressed her frustration with her own parents, William and Patricia.

“The hard thing are teens and early 20s people and my parents. My parents are the hard ones,” she told the comedian. “I’m like, ‘Dad, Mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”

Garner, 47, added that her three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — have been great throughout their quarantine.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations, ‘Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go,'” she explained.

Garner also opened up about the two projects she’s working on during quarantine. Partnering with Save the Children, she and Amy Adams have started the #SaveWithStories campaign, in which they get celebs to read stories while asking people to donate money to children who are going hungry due to school closures.

She also talked about the hashtag #JenLookAtMe, in which she encourages kids in the arts to share their talents online since they can’t perform at this time. Garner brought out her own instrument during the chat, “Sally the sexy saxophone,” to play “Happy Birthday,” as a hand washing song.

