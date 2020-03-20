Julia Louis-Dreyfus Appears On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Virtually During Coronavirus Quarantine

Jimmy Kimmel may be doing his show from home but he’s not hard up for guests.

In the latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Quarantine Minilogue, the host surprised viewers by welcoming Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the show — via video chat, of course — from the comfort of her own home.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Continue Hilarious Late-Night Monologues From Home

Kimmel asked how Louis-Dreyfus was coping and whether she’d been made the cook of the house for her husband and two young adult sons.

“I am and it’s irritating the hell out of me,” she said. “I don’t like to cook this much. It’s three grown men and myself. It’s a lot of food.”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Hides From His Kids And ‘Frozen 2’ While Practising Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Outbreak

The host revealed that he had learned to make focaccia bread, which he said meant, “I’m going to gain, like, 30 pounds over this.”

Louis-Dreyfus said, “I’ve been forbidden from baking because everybody is trying to eat healthy while we’re all quarantined up.”