Ellen DeGeneres Calls Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish To Keep Her Entertained While At Home Amid Coronavirus Panic

Another day, another bunch of calls from celebrity pals for Ellen DeGeneres.

The TV host has been sitting around her home bored while practising social distancing amid the coronavirus chaos, so she’s been entertaining herself by calling friends like Justin Timberlake and John Legend.

Her latest clip sees her chat with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, who is tending to her garden. She also gets a prank call from her producer “Average Andy”.

Hart complains about how his son runs the household while everybody’s at home, so he says he is “just pretty much standing in the middle of the living room and doing nothing.”

He tells DeGeneres, who is at home with her wife Portia de Rossi, “I’m working on my set here in my house. Nobody’s laughing.

“I’m not getting no laughs in here, it’s a stupid household.”

Hart also jokes he’s going grey because his barber isn’t working.

He says, “I look like Morgan Freeman’s nephew.”

See more in the clip above.