Rosie O’Donnell Blasts Donald Trump For Originally Calling Coronavirus A Hoax

There is no love lost between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump.

On Thursday evening, O’Donnell appeared for a video interview on TMX News, and according to People, slammed the U.S. president for his handling of the coronavirus crisis early on.

“There’s tremendous confusion and it comes right from President Trump and it started from him saying it was a hoax, a democratic hoax,” she said.

RELATED: Debra Messing Slams Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response And Says MAGA Supporters ‘Will Die’

O’Donnell was referring to a rally on Feb. 28 during which Trump told the crowd, “They tried anything, they tried it over and over. And this is their new hoax.”

She said, “At this level of crisis that he would choose to go that way I mean — he really is such a disappointment to so many people on so many different levels.”

In the time since Trump’s “hoax” comments, the U.S. has seen a sharp rise in cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus. Trump has responded by declaring a state of emergency and has signed a relief bill for affected Americans.

Still, O’Donnell hit Trump on the U.S. government’s lack of preparedness, particularly when it came to testing for the virus.

“We needed the test kits months ago,” she said. “No one answered why he decided to not take the World Health Organization tests. I think it was for him to try making the tests in the United States.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Tears Into Donald Trump Over ‘Mixed Messaging’ On Coronavirus

She continued, “We need to — when this is over — to get through the reasons why things happened as they did, so we can make sure this never happens again. We’re looking forward to a time when the nation has a leader they can trust, who doesn’t lie to them.

“The fact that there is no federal leadership is adding to the anxiety that the country has. In November I think Americans will use their voices loud and strong.”

Trump and O’Donnell have had a long-running feud, with each taking shots at the other publicly over the years.