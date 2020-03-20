John Legend Is Putting Everything On ‘Actions’ With His New Single

John Legend has a new song out.

On Friday, the singer debuted his single “Actions” after previewing the track earlier this week during an Instagram Live concert.

The song, which features a sample of David McCallum’s “The Edge”, includes lyrics like, “Here I go again/ With another love song/ That I wasted/I wanna show my love is strong/ Make her feel it when I’m home/ No fakin’/ No mistakin’.”

He adds, “Actions speak louder than love songs.”

During his livestreamed concert, Legend shared news on his next album.

“Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year,” he said. “Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.”

He continued, “We’re going to release some music. I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it.”

The Instagram concert was part of Legend’s “Together At Home” series, in partnership with the WHO and Global Citizen to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.