‘Stranger Things’ Kids Get Summer Jobs, Belt Out Favourite Hits In ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer

Apple TV has put a smile on “Stranger Things” fans’ faces amid the ongoing coronavirus news.

The trailer for an upcoming episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” featuring the “Stranger Things” kids was released Friday.

The video stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Sadie Sink (Max) driving along while singing their favourite tunes.

Matarazzo points out during the ride, “Because the show’s gotten so big it’s kinda hard to do normal kid stuff.”

They then make it their mission to nab themselves some part-time summer jobs.

The group also try to guess the same word at the same time while donning some mind-reading headsets.

See more in the clip above.