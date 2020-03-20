The Weeknd Drops New Album ‘After Hours’ And Everyone Is Loving It

The new album from the Weeknd is finally here.

On Friday, the Canadian artist dropped After Hours, his first studio album since 2016’s Starboy.

The 14-track album had fans feeling real feelings online, including LeBron James.

Even Lebron listening to this amazing album.. pic.twitter.com/4b8CzWK5Vd — Jorge Lebron 2020 (@TLOJ_808s) March 20, 2020

Dawg like Abel incorporated some shit from Trilogy and Starboy and made this amazing ass album. He really found his balance #AfterHours — ⚡️Jame²l⚡️ (@jamel_fortune) March 20, 2020

abel putting hardest to love and scared to live back to back should be illegal 😭 #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/JNFCiDzzxs — tiên 🐉 (@tnmais) March 20, 2020

#AfterHours THIS IS WAY TOO GOOD MAN FUCK ABEL YOU ARE AMAZING HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/146VcDwdpv — AFTER HOURS (@abelmakkxonen) March 20, 2020

When Escape From LA finished and Heartless started #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/kanRYNCycS — Dunov (@dunovpr) March 20, 2020

me after listening to the weeknd album pic.twitter.com/dn8KrgZbbl — jorge ivan 777 (@Iowlifee) March 20, 2020

The Weeknd is also scheduled to kick off his “After Hours” tour on June 11 in Vancouver, with international dates planned through Nov. 13. The singer will also make stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal.