The Weeknd Drops New Album ‘After Hours’ And Everyone Is Loving It

The new album from the Weeknd is finally here.
On Friday, the Canadian artist dropped After Hours, his first studio album since 2016’s Starboy.
The 14-track album had fans feeling real feelings online, including LeBron James.
The Weeknd is also scheduled to kick off his “After Hours” tour on June 11 in Vancouver, with international dates planned through Nov. 13. The singer will also make stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal.