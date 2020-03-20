Buckingham Palace Postpones Changing Of The Guard Ceremony Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Chaos

As the royals alter their schedules amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it’s now been revealed that the iconic Changing of the Guard ceremony will be postponed until further notice.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Friday: “In line with Government advice to avoid mass gatherings, it has been agreed that the ceremonial of the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle will be postponed until further notice.

“Advice will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a view to restarting when appropriate.”

The news comes after the Queen and Prince Philip headed to Windsor Castle a week earlier than originally planned for the Easter break.

Her Majesty released a touching message via the Palace regarding the coronavirus panic Thursday.

It included, “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks, and months.”