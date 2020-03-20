‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Answers Fans’ Questions While Stuck At Home In Self-Isolation

Caitriona Balfe has found the perfect cure for quarantine boredom.
On Thursday evening, the star of W Network’s “Outlander” passed the time during her coronavirus self-isolation at home by answering tons of fan questions on Twitter.
RELATED: Caitriona Balfe Says She’s Been Labelled One Of ‘California’s Worst Drivers’ By The DMV
Questions ranged from favourite movies and books to travel tips, food picks, and info about “Outlander”.
RELATED: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Tease ‘Outlander’ Season 5 Love Scenes And Weddings: ‘Good Things Come To Those Who Wait’
Tune in to season 5 of “Outlander” Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on W Network.