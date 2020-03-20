‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Answers Fans’ Questions While Stuck At Home In Self-Isolation

Caitriona Balfe has found the perfect cure for quarantine boredom.

On Thursday evening, the star of W Network’s “Outlander” passed the time during her coronavirus self-isolation at home by answering tons of fan questions on Twitter.

Questions ranged from favourite movies and books to travel tips, food picks, and info about “Outlander”.

Hey! so, from the 40's The stranger Albert Camus, from the 60's Valley of the Dolls and Robinson Crusoe form the 18th century #AskCait https://t.co/dRzZAPBQbY — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

She has shown me how to believe myself like she does…. #AskCait https://t.co/W48BPAqFo2 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

I don't… I learn my lines and go to bed #AskCait https://t.co/qZsIcGJaiy — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

I have no idea …a question for Matt and Maril… #AskCait https://t.co/zFp7ju15GE — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Probably season 1… season 3 comes a close 2nd #AskCait https://t.co/ajQHndn1Fv — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Scene from season 1 Ep 6 with BlackJack… was pretty amazing for an actor… end season 1 Jamie and Claire scene at the stones… #AskCait https://t.co/Y2tKmvY4DY — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

I just started watched Its always sunny in Philadelphia … and there are 14 seasons!!!! #AskCait https://t.co/ZgmwqgUh67 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Breakfast at Tiffany's … makes me cry…. Elf…makes me laugh #AskCait https://t.co/vLFWADRqyG — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Nepal on fo my absolute favourites…. Costa Rica…. Italy… everywhere #AskCait https://t.co/yBmB9MYQya — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Face wash, moisturiser, a toothbrush and some mascara and a lip…. Then jeans and a nice dress… #AskCait https://t.co/oHJAUECjsM — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

She would be on the front lines kicking its ass for sure!!! #AskCait https://t.co/M5HdATONYF — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Yes… Jess or Marnie …. she loves them both…#AskCait https://t.co/abtHN85azs — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

AS a kid turnips made me want to hurl…. #AskCait https://t.co/FccSw3pj1D — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Sending lots of love and gratitude to them all xxx https://t.co/DP9JA0y9gH — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

It wasn't always my favourite but the last block was really cool…. #AskCait https://t.co/n8l1uINUic — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Columbo, Law and Order SVU , Succession Friends… Ally McBeal https://t.co/iu6mCjUjev — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

Sorry my connection cut. Thank you Everyone for joining. Loved hanging with you all.Thanks for your questions.Mucho LOVE. Take care of yourselves and remember don't act like you don't want to get the virus, act like you already HAVE it and don't want to give it to anyone #AskCait — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 19, 2020

