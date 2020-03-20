Shawn Mendes Sends Love To His Fans In Video Message Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘It’s Important To Stay In A Healthy Mindset’

Shawn Mendes is sending his love to all his fans amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Mendes shared a video message on Instagram Thursday.

He said: “Please take of each other and take care of yourselves, I love you so much.”

The Canadian singer wrote in the caption how he knows times are “scary right now” but that he just wanted to check in with everybody.

Mendes shared: “Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves.

“It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this.”

Mendes’ Foundation also shared some important information amid the current climate.

The organization posted: