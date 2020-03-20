Shawn Mendes Sends Love To His Fans In Video Message Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘It’s Important To Stay In A Healthy Mindset’

Shawn Mendes is sending his love to all his fans amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Mendes shared a video message on Instagram Thursday.
He said: “Please take of each other and take care of yourselves, I love you so much.”
The Canadian singer wrote in the caption how he knows times are “scary right now” but that he just wanted to check in with everybody.
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Calls Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish To Keep Her Entertained While At Home Amid Coronavirus Panic
Mendes shared: “Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves.
“It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this.”
View this post on Instagram
Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. ❤️ We’re all here together. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x
RELATED: Gal Gadot Is Joined By Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo & Many More To Belt Out Powerful Cover Of ‘Imagine’
Mendes’ Foundation also shared some important information amid the current climate.
The organization posted: