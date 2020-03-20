Simon Rex Says He Was Offered $70,000 To Lie About Relationship With Meghan Markle

Actor Simon Rex is claiming he was offered a lot of money to lie about Meghan Markle for the British tabloids.

In a new interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, Rex said that he and Markle never actually had a real relationship but that the tabloids wanted him to invent a more compelling version of events.

“Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way,” he said. “She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

Rex added, “When that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f**king up the Royal f**king Family.”

Asked how much he was offered by the tabloids, Rex revealed, “It was a lot of money man, I think they offered me like $70,000.”