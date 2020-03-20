Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Highly Anticipated, Vulnerable New Album

Kelsea Ballerini’s highly anticipated third full-length album is officially here.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the country star debuted her 13-track project Friday, simply titled Kelsea.

“I just want y’all to know this release week is going to look pretty different than I had hoped and planned for,” says the singer. “I wanted there to be so many face-to-face opportunities to perform these songs for you for the first time and hug as many of you as humanly possible. Unfortunately, due to the current global situation we aren’t able to do many of the things I had up my sleeve.”

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT

Ballerini planned for a 21-day press tour but was forced to cancel radio and TV appearances, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What I care most about is getting this album to you and keeping everyone safe in the process,” she explains. “I know music can bring some peace and joy when everything feels a bit out of control. I hope my music can help bring that to you. I promise to find ways to reimagine our surprises and plans as soon as it’s safe.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Says ‘Release Week Is Going To Look Pretty Different’ Amid Outbreak

The “Miss Me More” singer co-wrote every song on the album, which, she says, is a deep dive into her insecurities and vulnerabilities.

“The whole thing is me trying to be self-aware,” says Ballerini. “It’s a lot of self-discovery and a lot of it is still unsure.”

Notable collaborations on the album include “the other girl” with Halsey, “love and hate” co-written with Ed Sheeran, and “half of my hometown” featuring Kenny Chesney.

See the full Kelsea tracklisting below.