Jake Johnson Gets Back Into Character As ‘Spider-Man’ With Messages For Self-Isolating Kids

Jake Johnson has found a wonderful way to entertain kids stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” voice actor took to Instagram to let parents know that he is opening up his DMs to send voice memos in character as Peter B. Parker for their kids.

“So, here’s my idea,” he said. “If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B [Parker], then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note.”

Johnson also added, “If I don’t get to you, I apologize. #stayhome.”

And for fans itching to see the return of the animated Spider-Man, a sequel to “Into the Spider-Verse” is scheduled for April 8, 2022.