Disney Fans Lose It As They Become Convinced ‘Tangled’ Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak 10 Years Ago

Did the Disney film “Tangled” predict the coronavirus 10 years ago?

Fans have pointed out all the coincidences on social media, mentioning the fact the “Rapunzel” fairy tale featured the lead character Rapunzel being locked away in isolation in a village called Corona.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Calls Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish To Keep Her Entertained While At Home Amid Coronavirus Panic

The character, voiced by Mandy Moore, had to be kept away from Corona in a tower, with many people pointing out that this is exactly what most are doing right now by keeping themselves away from others in self-isolation.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Is Joined By Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo & Many More To Belt Out Powerful Cover Of ‘Imagine’

See some of the reaction below.

When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called “Corona”. BITCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD — djj (@DjsinsuatDj) March 16, 2020

um.. the movie Tangled is about rapunzel being quarantined at home.. in a fictional kingdom of Corona… — wina (@_winashamshul) March 16, 2020

On today’s episode of the more you know = Rapunzel from tangled had been in quarantine for 18 years in a place called corona pic.twitter.com/2ykm058EvS — 🍿🎠🍋 (@anisadabi) March 17, 2020

Wait a minute here…In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona… Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt — Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020

just saw a tweet how rapunzel was quarantined in her tower, and the kingdom in tangled is called corona… pic.twitter.com/WxWXudVr4z — jacey (@mygrandpIans) March 14, 2020

OMG WTF IN TANGLED RAPUNZEL LIVES IN SELF ISOLATION IN THE FICTITIOUS GERMAN CITY OF FUCKING CORONA — 𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖓 🌿 (@weekndatfernies) March 16, 2020