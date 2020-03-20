Disney Fans Lose It As They Become Convinced ‘Tangled’ Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak 10 Years Ago

Did the Disney film “Tangled” predict the coronavirus 10 years ago?
Fans have pointed out all the coincidences on social media, mentioning the fact the “Rapunzel” fairy tale featured the lead character Rapunzel being locked away in isolation in a village called Corona.
The character, voiced by Mandy Moore, had to be kept away from Corona in a tower, with many people pointing out that this is exactly what most are doing right now by keeping themselves away from others in self-isolation.
