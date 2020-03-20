Brad Paisley Streams Live Quarantine Concert With Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood & Chris Young

Braid Paisley gave country fans in quarantine a real gift.

On Thursday night, the country star hosted a livestreamed concert on Facebook with some very special guests.

Paisley brought Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Young into the fun via video chat.

“This is the craziest production I’ve ever tried to do,” he told fans. “Hope everybody’s at home. I hope you’re having a great time with your family or whoever you’re with right now. As an introvert myself, this has been not the worst thing that I’ve ever been through yet.”

The artists played a number of country hits, including “Mud on the Tires”, “Old Alabama”, “Remind Me”, “The Fireman” and more.

“I hope you guys are doing well and taking care of each other, man,” McGraw told Paisley. “This is a good time for family to be together, I think … I feel so honoured to be a part of this family of musicians, because we get to do this.”