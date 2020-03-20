NBC News Confirms Staffer Diagnosed With COVID-19 Has Died

NBC News has confirmed that a staff member who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus has passed away.

Deadline reports that Larry Edgeworth, an audio technician at NBC’s Manhattan headquarters in Rockefeller Center, died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family — Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday,” wrote NBC News president Andrew Lack in a memo sent to staff.

“Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations,” Lack added. “Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were.”

Edgeworth’s colleagues took to social media to share tributes.

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

This is the hardest tweet I have sent during this crisis. A cherished member of our @NBCNews family, Larry Edgeworth, has died from #Coronavirus. https://t.co/C1XP09d3XB — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 20, 2020