NBC News Confirms Staffer Diagnosed With COVID-19 Has Died

NBC News has confirmed that a staff member who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus has passed away.
Deadline reports that Larry Edgeworth, an audio technician at NBC’s Manhattan headquarters in Rockefeller Center, died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family — Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday,” wrote NBC News president Andrew Lack in a memo sent to staff.
“Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations,” Lack added. “Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were.”
Edgeworth’s colleagues took to social media to share tributes.