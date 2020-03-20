Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker And More Honour NBC News Staffer Who Died From Coronavirus

NBC News has confirmed that a staff member who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus has passed away.
Deadline reports that Larry Edgeworth, an audio technician at NBC’s Manhattan headquarters in Rockefeller Center, died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family — Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday,” wrote NBC News president Andrew Lack in a memo sent to staff.
“Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations,” Lack added. “Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were.”
“Today” personalities Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker were joined by other NBC personnel to share tributes to their late co-worker on social media.
View this post on Instagram
My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were – he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family.
View this post on Instagram
Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend
View this post on Instagram
Proud to have known and worked with Larry Edgeworth for nearly 20 years. Shared some great adventures here and abroad. An excellent audio engineer and a tremendous man. Always had his team’s back. Larry, I loved when you’d call me “Mr. Smooth.” I’ll miss you pal. God bless you and your family. #restinpeace #we’llgetthroughthis #beatcoronavirus👊👊👊 #toenailjuice
View this post on Instagram
Coronavirus hitting close to home as I heard the news that Larry Edgeworth, a dear colleague, has passed away. He was truly one of the nicest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. Through the coldest snowstorm, he always had a smile on his face. He was one of the last people I saw at work before I left for maternity leave. I’ll miss this wonderfully kind man very much. I’m praying for his family as they try to make sense of this difficult time.
View this post on Instagram
