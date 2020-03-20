Joanna Serenko Faces Off Against Roderick Chambers As ‘The Voice’ Begins Its Battle Rounds

The Battle Rounds begin on “The Voice” next week, and a sneak peek at Monday’s episode finds “Team Nick” singers Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers facing off on a duet of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”.

After both singers were scooped up by rookie “Voice” coach Nick Jonas, each takes it to the next level for the searing performance, which brings all four coaches to their feet, with Kelly Clarkson mouthing, “Wow.”

“I think they liked it,” quipped Clarkson of the roaring audience response. “Like, for real, that was my favourite battle thus far. That was effortless and beautiful and passionate.”

After Clarkson congratulated the “first-time coach,” she added, “I feel very sorry for you right now, because what you just created was a masterpiece and you’ve got to cut half of it off.”

After Blake Shelton praised the pair for being “probably more in sync than anybody we’ve heard so far,” John Legend lauded Jonas on his “good coaching.”

According to Jonas, working with the two singers has been “an exhilarating experience for me, and I’m really proud of the work you did together onstage.”

Fans will find out who will continue to the next stage of the competition on Monday, March 23.