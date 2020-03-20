Niall Horan Gives Fans A Tour Of His House While Under Isolation

While being stuck at home, Niall Horan showed fans around.

The singer appeared for an interview via FaceTime on “The Capital Breakfast Show”.

Earphones in his ears and phone in hand, Horan gave everyone a full guided tour of his home, in which he’s self-isolating.

“It’s a weird time,” he said. “It’s the only time where humans are completely out of control. No one really knows what’s going to happen.”

Horan, who released his latest album Heartbreak Weather last Friday, acknowledged, “I’ve just released an album at the worst timing possible in the history of mankind.

“But that’s why we’ve got FaceTime, so I can talk to you and look at your beautiful faces.”