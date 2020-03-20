Big Sean Gets ‘Emotional’ Eating Spicy Wings On A New ‘Hot Ones’

Big Sean really put himself to the test with these spicy wings.

The prolific rapper is on the new episode of “Hot Ones”, downing progressively spicier chicken wings while talking about everything from his career to the coronavirus pandemic.

To start things off, Sean admits he can usually only take so much heat, saying that Red Rooster-brand hot makes him “emotional, a little bit.”

It’s not long before the rapper starts really feeling the spice, but he gets through it with a surprising level of zen.

He also talks about Coachella being cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis: “I was definitely looking forward to Coachella being now. I was very excited for that, (but) I understand, you’ve gotta be safe.

“I’ve been wiping down my seats on my plane. I’ve been a germaphobe. I’ve been doing that before corona.”