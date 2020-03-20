Ellen DeGeneres Sends Her ‘Kid Experts’ To The Toy Fair And Hilarity Ensues

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” may be on hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak but Ellen DeGeneres is still delivering some entertainment.

In a new clip, the host sends her “Kid Experts” — science expert Brielle, geography expert Nate, toy expert Rielyn, and astronomy expert Xander — to the Toy Fair in New York City this past February and the excitement level reached new heights.

Before even heading into the venue, the four youngsters spilled on what they were most excited to see and they all agreed on Legos.

And after rushing around checking out all the new toys, the kids ran into Shaquille O’Neal and were in awe of the NBA star’s height.

Not only did the kiddos have a fun day out, DeGeneres surprised the group with some killer gift bags.