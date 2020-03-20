‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Donates 200,000 Meals To Food Bank During Coronavirus Outbreak

Eric Stonestreet is doing his bit to help amid the current coronavirus crisis.
Stonestreet revealed he’s donating 200,000 meals to the Kansas City-based Harvesters food bank.
The “Modern Family” actor explained, “I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time.”
He also pointed out that Harvesters were doing as much as they could to get food to people through mobile distributions.
Stonestreet previously took to Instagram to share a poem with anyone who is self-quarantining at home.
His message included, “Don’t be a bonehead. Be at home instead. Don’t be a punk. Hunk(er) Don’t be mean. Quarantine.
“I’m just spitballing here. Oops, bad choice of words there. Brainstorming, I mean.”
The series finale of “Modern Family” will air on April 8. Tune in to Global to catch the show’s final few episodes.