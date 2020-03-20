Jewel Gives Livestream Concert Benefiting The Inspiring Children Foundation Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

While COVID-19 may have cancelled her Never Broken fundraiser benefiting the Inspiring Children Foundation, Jewel is taking matters into her own hands.

In a livestreamed concert event – Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream Concert – the singer, 45, will raise money for her non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth with housing, food, clothing, necessities and mentoring, as well as physical, emotional, mental health tools.

Jewel hopes the concert will urge 5,000 people to donate $1/day or just $30/month for one year.

“Our foundation is facing serious challenges now due to #COVID19 as four of our fundraisers have been cancelled, which equates to 80 per cent of our funding. Many of our families have already lost their jobs as Las Vegas has been hit hard with all the casinos shutting down,” Jewel and the foundation said on Instagram. “We are asking you to please do what you can to support us by donating to our foundation, sharing this post with your friends/ family and spreading the word that we are in need.”

The upcoming show isn’t the only thing the “Foolish Games” singer is hosting during quarantine, every morning and night she hosts a “Quarantine Yoga” event for all ages.

The at-home concert will take place on both Jewel’s Instagram and Facebook page on Saturday, March 21, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.