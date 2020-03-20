J Balvin Drops New Album And Music Video For ‘Amarillo’

J Balvin is giving everyone in self-isolation a whole bunch of new music to keep them occupied.

On Friday, the Colombian reggaeton artist dropped his fourth studio album Colores, as well as the music video for his single “Amarillo”.

The artwork for the new album was designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

“This cover represents dreams because I always wanted to work with Takashi Murakami. Five years ago, I drew a flower and didn’t know he would end up collaborating with me. And what better way to show color than flowers? It was meant to be,” Balvin wrote in an Instagram post last month.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Balvin scored his 21st No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart with “Blanco”.

“I have to thank my fans and my listeners for taking a chance on ‘Blanco,’ a song that was completely different from everything that was out in the genre. I took a big risk going left while everyone was going right but it paid off,” he told Billboard.