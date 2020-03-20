Miranda Lambert Spreads Her Wings In Stunning ‘Bluebird’ Music Video

Miranda Lambert is setting herself free.

The singer just debuted the stunning visuals for her hit single “Bluebird”, following a live Q&A with fans.

Filmed at a club in New York City, the clip sees Lambert seated in a gold encrusted birdcage while singing to an audience before she sets herself free, leaving the cage behind.

“Being in a birdcage all day was a unique experience,” she told fans in the livestream, adding she had to balance herself on the swing all day.

Co-written with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, “Bluebird” offers a more laid-back feel than some of her more rock-oriented, foot-stomping hits.

“I love ‘Bluebird.’ It’s a song like I’ve never written before and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” said Lambert. “Since I wrote it, I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there – I live on a farm – but I never saw them like I see them now.”

She added: “It reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me. Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it’s a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it.”

“Bluebird” is featured on Lambert’s seventh studio album Wildcard, which also features her Grammy-nominated hit “It All Comes Out in the Wash”.

Watch the video for “Bluebird” above.