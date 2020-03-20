Arkells Host ‘Flatten The Curve Music Class’ Live On Instagram

The Arkells are bringing music to the people during a time of coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Arkells Release New Music Video For ‘Years In The Making’

On Friday, the band went live on Instagram with their “Flatten The Curve Music Class: Come To Light”, which started streaming to fans at 1 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Shania Twain Sends A Musical Shoutout To Healthcare Workers

Along with giving fans a great music lesson, the band asked everyone to donate to Living Rock Youth Resources, to help at-risk young people int he Hamilton, Ont. area and to similar charities in their own areas.

The band’s been holding livestreamed music classes each day this week while fans are stuck at home in self-isolation.

“We are doing it at 1 p.m. everyday,” Max Kerman of the Arkells told CityNews. “We usually post the chords in the morning and that’s the song of the day, and then I take questions about any other songs anyone else is curious about.”