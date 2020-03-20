Pink’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Helps Shave Her Dad’s Head While Family Are At Home Amid Coronavirus Panic: ‘We’ve Lost It’

Pink and her family are keeping themselves busy while social-distancing.

The singer shared a video on Instagram of her eight-year-old daughter Willow Sage giving her dad Carey Hart a haircut.

“We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME,” she wrote.

Willow could be seen starting shaving her dad’s head before he took over.

Pink said from behind the camera, “Quarantine… we’re going Full Metal Jacket people.”

She added, “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

Willow quipped, “You look crazy.”

Hart also shared in one clip, “I figured I won’t be able to go to the barbershop any time soon, so…” before posting a second video of himself sporting a shaven head.