Norah Jones Performs Piano Cover Of Guns ‘N Roses Classic ‘Patience’

Norah Jones put a beautiful spin on a classic.

Safe in the comfort of coronavirus self-isolation, the musician shared a piano cover of the Guns ‘N Roses hit “Patience”.

RELATED: Arkells Host ‘Flatten The Curve Music Class’ Live On Instagram

Hey everyone. I hope you’re ok in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need. @FeedingAmerica, @MusiCares are a couple.#livefromhome #playdate #gunsnroses #patience #love

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KTaOsY4K1n — Norah Jones (@NorahJones) March 19, 2020

“I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try,” Jones says in the video before playing the song, with her husband accompanying her on the guitar.

Jones also urged fans to donate to organizations working to get food and supplies to people in need, as well as reminding everyone to stay home “as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals.”

RELATED: Jewel Gives Livestream Concert Benefiting The Inspiring Children Foundation Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Along with the cover, Jones is also set to release her new album Pick Me Up Off the Floor on May 8.

She’s also scheduled at the moment to go on tour with Mavis Staples beginning May 10.