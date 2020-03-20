Bryan Adams Keeps The Music Alive With Daily Instagram Performances While Under Quarantine

Bryan Adams wants to keep things positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every day since the World Health Organization urged members of the public to stay inside and self-quarantine, the Canadian musician, 60, has been lifting the spirits of fans with an intimate concert.
In each of his four mini-concerts, the icon covered a different artist who has inspired him and his career.
He’s covered John Lennon and George Harrison, as well as Bob Marley, and now Adams is asking his fans for suggestions for his next cover.
Natural Mystic. A song by Bob Marley. If you have suggestions to any songs that are relative to this troubled time, you’re welcome to suggest them to me. This one goes out to my mum and brother on their mutual birthday tomorrow (19th). One love. #family #birthday #naturalmystic #covid_19 #selfisolation #songsfromisolation
This isn’t the first time Adams has performed for Instagram. In fact, while promoting his new album Shine A Light he teased a couple of his new tracks for fans.
Shine A Light is available now.