Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Drop Acoustic Version Of ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back at it with a new twist on their duet, “Nobody But You”.

On Friday, the country crooner gave his fans a “little something special” with an acoustic version of the romantic track.

Shelton teased the duet on Twitter Thursday, sharing the song’s black-and-white cover art.

“Little something special from me & @GwenStefani to you,” he announced.

The couple have also been surprising fans with performances of the duet at each other’s shows, but for now, fans will have to enjoy the new version amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nobody But You” marks the third song Shelton and Stefani have recorded together after 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and their 2017 holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

The original version is featured on Shelton’s latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

Watch the video for the acoustic version above.