Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles Slams Fan For Criticizing Her ‘Corny Joke’

Tina Knowles-Lawson is not ashamed of her corny jokes.

The businesswoman, fashion designer and mother to Beyoncé regularly shares jokes on Instagram to her followers’ delight.

But on Thursday, one person wasn’t really feeling the corniness.

“So did you hear about the corduroy pillows? Yeah, they’re making headlines,” Knowles said, setting up her joke. “Headlines in your head when you lay on it, you know.”

In response, one fan commented, “Girl, take them bangs and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a little while. We don’t need this right now.”

Knowles wasn’t going to let the nastiness slide, though, responding, “First of all I am not a girl. So try to conjure up a little respect and secondly if you don’t need it then get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love [red heart emoji].”

Thursday’s corny joke was actually Knowles’ second this week. She also posted one on Wednesday.