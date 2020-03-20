First Look At Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s New HBO Comedy-Thriller ‘Run’

While we’ll have to wait awhile before we see Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s script work on the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die” due to its coronavirus-impacted delay, the actress-writer has another project heading to screens soon.

Her latest is “Run”, with Waller-Bridge serving as exec producer of a new series for HBO, created by her longtime collaborator Vicky Jones.

Based on the new trailer for the series, which dropped Friday, “Run” appears to have taken the comedic elements of “Fleabag” and the thriller aspects of “Killing Eve” and blended them into something wholly unique.

According to the series’ official synopsis, “‘Run’ follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier.”

The synopsis continues: “On a regular Tuesday morning, Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) is shaken out of her humdrum suburban life when she receives an urgent text that prompts her to fly to New York and board a cross-country train, where she reunites with college ex Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson). As their adventure begins, Ruby and Billy fight the tension that still exists between them while attempting to root out each other’s secrets.”

“Run” will debut on Sunday, April 12.