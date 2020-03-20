Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit Emergency Call Centre, Thank Them For Hard Work Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon, U.K. on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public amid the current coronavirus crisis, making sure to thank them for the vital work they have been doing.

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses spoke to staff members and the Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, about how they are dealing with the increase in demand on the NHS 111 service.

"Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most." — The Duke of Cambridge #NHSthankyou pic.twitter.com/31TUNFWnAi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge said in a press release, “The last few weeks, and more recent days, have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.”

“But it’s at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” he continued.

William went on, “Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs.”

“That is why Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. It was also brilliant to see the great online tools for those with mild symptoms or worries.”

“All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Emmerson, CEO of London Ambulance Service, added: “Our staff are working incredibly hard in all four of our call centres taking more than twice as many calls as usual. It has therefore been an incredible boost to staff to be able to meet with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their Royal Highnesses spoke to some of our 111 call handlers and clinicians who are extraordinarily busy as we work hard to support Londoners and the wider NHS.”