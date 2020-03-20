Madonna Sings A Self-Quarantined Version Of ‘Vogue’ Into A Hairbrush During Coronavirus Outbreak

It sounds like Madonna is starting to feel those self-quarantined feelings.

In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram, Madonna performed a new version of her classic track “Vogue” all about the isolation life amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of the iconic lyrics, “Come on, vogue/Let your body move to the music (move to the music)/Hey, hey, hey/Come on, vogue/Let your body go with the flow (go with the flow)/You know you can do it,” she sang, “Come on, go/Let’s go eat some fried fish/Come on, vogue, I mean go/Cause there’s no more pasta/Oh no, we’re gonna eat some fried fish, yeah,” into her hairbrush.

“Living in special times,” she captioned the clip from her bathroom. “Thank GOD for imagination and fried fish!”

Madonna is one of the many artists forced to cancel her tour due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With only two shows left on her Madame X tour, Madonna cancelled her Paris shows originally scheduled for March 10 and 11.

See what other entertainment events have been affected by the outbreak: