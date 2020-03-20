Sam Hunt Says It’s ‘Hard To Forget’ In New Music Video

Sam Hunt releases his new music video for “Hard To Forget”.

The Tim Mattia-directed visuals accompany single number four from Hunt’s impending sophomore album release SOUTHSIDE. The video is set inside the “Southside Motel”. Hunt observes the ups-and-downs of society, from a down on his luck clown to a poolside party.

An album release party in Las Vegas was scheduled for April 3, but was later cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The album is supported by the Southside Summer Tour 2020, which features guest performers including Brandi Cyrus. The tour has been pushed from April to October due to COVID-19.

SOUTHSIDE drops April 3.