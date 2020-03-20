Daniel Craig Plans To Give Away Fortune Instead Of Leaving It To His Kids

Daniel Craig’s kids will have to look elsewhere if they want to make a fortune.

In a new interview with Saga magazine, the 52-year-old James Bond star revealed he has no plans to leave his reported $200 million fortune to his children.

Craig said his “philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go,” according to The Daily Mail.

“I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go,” he added.

Craig has two children, 28-year-old daughter Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, as well as another child with current partner Rachel Weisz.

In the interview, the actor also revealed that he never particularly dreamt of being Bond when he was a young actor.

“I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy,” he said.

The new Bond film “No Time to Die” is scheduled for release on Nov. 25.