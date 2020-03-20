Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Important Message About Mental Health Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are attired in regal red as they arrive at London's Royal Albert Hall to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to reach out to the public to offer comforting words amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Duke and Duke of Sussex provided some helpful hotlines and encouraged their followers to speak out about their feelings in their touching new Instagram post.

The post read, “With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared… and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.”

“Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realize it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

“But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.”

The caption went on, “There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organizations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.”

“And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.”

“If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life,” the message concluded.

This isn’t the first post Harry and Meghan have shared regarding the coronavirus.

They also posted earlier this week: