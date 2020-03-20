Justin Bieber Talks Self-Care, Sound Baths And More In New Video For Calvin Klein

Justin Bieber is opening up about how he takes care of himself in a new video for Calvin Klein.

“It’s an honour being able to be part of this brand,” says Bieber of his long association with the designer.

“Today, the shoot was great. It was easy,” he added. “We had an amazing photographer. It was just an overall great day. High energy.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Goes Solo In Acoustic Version Of ‘Intentions’

According to Bieber, the recent campaign he shot with wife Hailey, in honour of the label’s 50th anniversary, is one of the favourite ad spots he’s ever done for Calvin Klein.

“That was pretty awesome,” says of the ad, which featured the newlyweds wearing nothing but Calvin Klein underwear while getting romantic.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Joins TikTok With the Help Of Her Husband Justin: See Their Dance Moves!

Bieber also discusses his personal self-care routine, and divulges the latest addition to his regime: sound baths, something he says “seem to be helping me quite a bit.”

He adds: “Not sure if you guys know what that is. I’m not sure how to explain it. They hit gongs… it’s supposed to make you more centred and stuff like that.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases ‘Available’ Music Video Exclusively On Apple Music

In addition, Bieber reveals that he’s keen on learning another language. “I haven’t learned Japanese. I know a few words. I happen to be quite good at it,” he says, and then speaks a phrase in Japanese. “But that’s just a little bit and I would like to learn more.”