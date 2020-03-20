Kristen Bell And Kids Dance Outside Of Dax Shepard’s Window As He Isolates After Travelling

Kristen Bell and her kids are doing what they can to bring a smile to Dax Shepard’s life.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, the “Good Place” star and her daughters, Delta and Lincoln, are seen dancing outside a window while Shepard self-quarantines amid coronavirus concerns.

“@daxshepard got back from travelling [sic] on Monday. To be cautious, i asked him to stay in our friend empty apt for a few days to make sure he had no symptoms,” Bell wrote. “Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we could do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.”

In the past days, Bell has been sharing a number of posts about social distancing and why people should stay home amid the pandemic.

Of course, she’s also brought a bit of laughter with her posts, including one of her “Good Place” character Eleanor Shellstrop staying home all weekend.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, Ciara and more celebrity families are getting creative and entertaining themselves while quarantining. Many artists have started doing online concerts or creating mini talk shows like Miley Cyrus.

As concern grows over the worldwide spread of COVID-19 many are taking proactive measures to keep themselves safe from the flu-like virus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

See how the entertainment industry has been affected in the video below.

