‘#FreeRayshawn’ With Stephan James, Laurence Fishburne Trailer Debuts, Part Of Quibi’s ‘Movies In Chapters’

The trailer for “#Freerayshawn” with Canada’s Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne has been released online.

Produced by “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua, is part of new streaming platform Quibi’s “Movies In Chapters” lineup.

The movie stars James as Rayshawn, an Iraq war veteran who is on the run after being set up on a drug deal by New Orleans police. Seeking refuge in his home with his wife and child, the police and SWAT team are ready to storm his home when media outlets arrive on the scene. As the media frenzy ramps up and #FreeRayshawn trends, it’s up to sympathetic negotiator (played by Fishburne) to talk Rayshawn out peacefully.

“#FreeRayshawn” is part of Quibi’s “Movies In Chapters” series which will have feature-length films told in chapters that are seven to 10 minutes in length.

Quibi launches in Canada and the U.S. on April 6.