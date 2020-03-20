Noah Cyrus Says ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’ In New Song

Noah Cyrus is heartfelt and haunting in the new music video for “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”.

Cyrus, 20, released the James Pereira-directed music video on Friday. It is her second song of 2020 following “This Is Us” with Jimmie Allen.

“Religion or spirituality can mean many different things to many different people,” Cyrus said in a press release. “This song is not about or for one religion or belief system. Jesus basically represents a greater understanding and knowledge that everything has its purpose and everything will work itself out the way it’s supposed to.”

“It will be okay, so long as we are guided by compassion and community. Both are needed more than ever right now.” She continues, “What I love about the song is the multiple meanings it holds and how it will affect and each and every listener differently.”

Cyrus released her debut EP Good Cry in September 2018.