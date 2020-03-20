Trace Adkins Debuts ‘Better Off’ Music Video Shot Days Before Nashville Tornados

Trace Adkins is back in the country music game and he’s “Better Off”.

The country icon debuted his new track and music video Friday, while also sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets from the Nashville video set.

Chatting with CMT, Adkins revealed that the visual for “Better Off” was shot just days before the destructive tornados hit music city.

“It’s an old slaughterhouse in North Nashville that has been repurposed as a video and photoshoot location,” Adkins revealed of the video’s location. “The night shot from the top of the roof, looking back towards the Nashville skyline, was beautiful.”

“The video was actually filmed the night the tornado came through Nashville,” he continued. “It’s a bit surreal to think they touched down a few hours later, just a few blocks from where we were.”

Adkins later addressed the current spread of the coronavirus. After a CMT interviewer asked “Is there a message you hope your fans take away from watching the story unfold?”

He replied, “That sometimes you’re “Better Off” staying in!”

“Better Off” is available on all streaming platforms.