Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Announcing Plans To Film ‘WWHL’ From Home

Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus.

The television personality announced he has contracted COVID-19, after initially announcing he would tape new episodes of “Watch What Happens Live” from his New York City apartment.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote on Friday. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do ‘WWHL’ from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now.”

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us,” he concluded. “And urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Prior to testing positive, Cohen told Variety why he planned to press forward with an at-home version of “WWHL”

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late-night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” Cohen. “I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho.”

“So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village,” he assured. “My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

Cohen, 51, had planned to invite John Mayer to the show on Monday.

“I’m leaning on people that I know to help get us through this,” he said. “I was relying on my friends to come on and prove to the world that I could do this show. And here we are, actually 11 years later, doing something similar.”