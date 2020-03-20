Jennifer Aniston Tells Ellen DeGeneres How She’s Keeping Busy During Self-Isolation

With TV talks shows shutting down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, hosts have been taking to social media to share their experiences with fans during self-isolation.

For Ellen DeGeneres, that means making a call to pal Jennifer Aniston and then sharing a video of the chat on Instagram — not quite the same as a face-to-face interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, but the next best thing.

After exchanging greetings, DeGeneres asks Aniston what she’s up to.

“Well, not much different than the last time we spoke 30 minutes ago,” Aniston responds.

“I’m actually still cleaning out my closet. That’s still happening,” she adds

DeGeneres, clearly experiencing cabin fever after just a few days of self-isolating, ask Aniston about things she can suggest to keep her busy.

“Of things to do? Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we’re at it,” says Aniston. “That can’t hurt. Books are great, obviously.”