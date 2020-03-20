Twisted Sister Frontman Dee Snider Begs Peru To Open Their Borders As Daughter Is Stranded Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Dee Snider is making a plea to the government of Peru.

The Twisted Sister frontman took to Facebook on Friday and revealed his daughter, Cheyenne, 23, is stuck in Peru after the country closed their borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are literally thousands of American citizens stuck in foreign countries under quarantine and not being allowed to return home. Thousands and I know this because my daughter Chey, or Cheyenne, is one of over 800 stuck in Peru right now,” he said in the video. “The borders have been closed and they… there are no flights going out. They are not being let out.”

Adding, “We’ve got to do better, we’ve got to help our own.”

He later chatted with Yahoo about his video plea, and slammed U.S. President Donald Trump in the process.

“They handled it horribly and embarrassingly — turning down the test kits, making a joke out of it, a mockery, some of these people wearing gas masks or whatever they were wearing during a press conference,” he said. “I mean, it was horribly handled, and it just underlines how you need to have a person in power who’s got a broad understanding of international issues and all aspects of governing, not just how the stock market is doing.”

He continued, “So I just hope that this is making some people be more aware that we need a more well-rounded individual at the helm. And hopefully one of these [candidates] will come up and we’ll get somebody. I’ll take either Bernie or Biden, just whoever [is the Democratic nominee]. Honestly, if a potato ran, I’d vote for it, OK? I’d vote for a baked potato.”