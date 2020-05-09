Twisted Sister Frontman Dee Snider’s Daughter Has Returned From Peru After Being Stranded When Borders Closed

Dee Snider is grateful that his daughter has finally been able to return from Peru.

As the Twisted Sister frontman told Page Six, his 23-year-old daughter, Cheyenne, was travelling alone in northeastern Peru on a spiritual retreat when the coronavirus pandemic struck, leaving in the country.

Snider has been trying to engineer her return since late March, but told Page Six that she’s finally back home after being rescued by the U.S. Embassy and taken to the airport by a military security detail so she and some other Americans trapped in Peru were able to board a chartered flight to Miami.

“My publicist… just happened to go to camp with the son of [former Secretary of Homeland Security] Tom Ridge… He was able to help get my daughter out,” Snider said. “The first thing she sent [when she was back in the US] was a picture of her at Miami airport. She was in a too-cool-for-school pose. And I said, ‘You know what — I’m so grateful to see that attitude because it could’ve been stolen from her by bad people.”

Previously, Snider took to Facebook on Friday and revealed his daughter was stuck in Peru after the country closed its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are literally thousands of American citizens stuck in foreign countries under quarantine and not being allowed to return home. Thousands and I know this because my daughter Chey, or Cheyenne, is one of over 800 stuck in Peru right now,” he said in the video. “The borders have been closed and they… there are no flights going out. They are not being let out.”

Adding, “We’ve got to do better, we’ve got to help our own.”

He later chatted with Yahoo about his video plea, and slammed U.S. President Donald Trump in the process.

“They handled it horribly and embarrassingly — turning down the test kits, making a joke out of it, a mockery, some of these people wearing gas masks or whatever they were wearing during a press conference,” he said. “I mean, it was horribly handled, and it just underlines how you need to have a person in power who’s got a broad understanding of international issues and all aspects of governing, not just how the stock market is doing.”

He continued, “So I just hope that this is making some people be more aware that we need a more well-rounded individual at the helm. And hopefully one of these [candidates] will come up and we’ll get somebody. I’ll take either Bernie or Biden, just whoever [is the Democratic nominee]. Honestly, if a potato ran, I’d vote for it, OK? I’d vote for a baked potato.”