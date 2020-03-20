Meghan McCain Takes Jab At Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Fox News Over Coronavirus Reporting

Over the past few weeks, those who get their information about the world around them exclusively from Fox News have been hearing that the coronavirus is being overhyped by the liberal media, part of a Democrat-led hoax meant to weaken President Donald Trump.

While the cable news network has reversed course in recent days to finally admit the pandemic is as real and as dangerous as the mainstream media has been reporting, Meghan McCain thinks Fox News should still be held accountable for spreading disinformation.

However, damage has already been done. During Friday’s edition of “The View” guest co-host Sara Haines urged viewers to check multiple sources to ensure they’re receiving accurate information, and suggested seeking updates from doctors and medical personnel. “This a medical problem, it’s a pandemic,” she said, “doctors are the place to go right now.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Is ‘Furious’ That People Aren’t Taking Coronavirus Seriously: ‘You Think This Is Fine? This Is Not Fine!’

Sunny Hostin slammed the “mixed messages” that are coming from President Donald Trump, instructing viewers to heed the advice of experts such as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Speaking of Fox News, Meghan McCain pointed to the sway the network holds over its viewers. “It’s the #1 most powerful cable news program, they lap every other network by a lot. Instead of sitting here and judging viewers — we can have this conversation when its more appropriate, why they distrust so much of the mainstream media — we should implore the executives of Fox News, God forbid anything like this happens again, to put more doctors on air with these pundits,” she said. “Putting in place medical professionals who know what they’re talking about,” she continued.

RELATED: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Praises Donald Trump’s ‘Strong Leadership,’ Prays For End Of Coronavirus On ‘The View’

McCain also alluded to former “View” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s recent appearance on the show, and took a parting shot. “We had it happen on this show as well, not with me, we had it happen on the show as well, lest we forget,” she said, pointing at the camera. “A Republican saying that we should wash our hands and pray it away. So it wasn’t just Fox News, it happened right here at ‘The View’.”

During her appearance on “The View” earlier this week, Hasselbeck praised President Trump’s “strong leadership” and “strong bold actions” with respect to the pandemic. “Yes, we take precautions, we’re gonna Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks,” she said.