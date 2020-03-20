Colton Underwood Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘It’s Been Kicking My A**’

Colton Underwood is the latest star to test positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The former “Bachelor” took to social media to share the news with fans, revealing while he’s started feeling symptoms he is remaining positive, “We got this.”

“So, there’s a lot of information going around on the new and in the media about the coronavirus saying its for elderly,” he said in a clip posted to Twitter and Instagram. “But I want to let you guys know that I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy, I workout regularly, I eat healthy and I became systematic a few days ago and I got my test results back today and they are positive.”

RELATED: Colton Underwood Critiques ‘Bachelor’ Producers And Peter Weber, Feels ‘Very Sorry’ for Him

He added, “And it’s been kicking my a**.”

I tend to be a pretty optimistic person and I look for silver linings in situations. My thought today: ironically our earth will probably be the cleanest and healthiest it’s been in a very long time after these next few months. — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed. — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

RELATED: Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Slams Knicks’ Marcus Morris For Sexist Comments About ‘Female Tendencies’

He later urged fans to do their part, “I want to encourage you guys to stay home. Do your part. Take care of yourself and take care of one another.”

While addressing fiancée Cassie Randolph, Underwood confirms she has not been exposed: “I’m doing okay and Cassie is at her family’s house in Huntington.”