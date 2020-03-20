Taylor Swift Pelts Her Dad With Tennis Balls In ‘The Man’ Music Video

Taylor Swift’s dad got more than he asked for when helping his daughter shoot “The Man” music video.

Scott Kingsley Swift scored himself a cameo in Swift’s recent visuals. He was featured in a scene featuring the Grammy-winning singer dressed as a male tennis player. During production, Swift hurled tennis ball after tennis ball at her dad.

“Basically, I started pelting my dad with tennis balls, which I think was exhilarating for both of us,” Swift said in “The Man” behind-the-scenes video. “I think it was a real bonding experience.”

“He’s pretty proud of himself,” she continued. “I’ve never been prouder of his acting skills, which who knew? Who knew he had a passion for it? I didn’t know. He’s gonna start auditioning now.”

“The Man” is the fourth studio from Swift’s seventh studio album Lover.